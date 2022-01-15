 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 15, 2022

34 nationally televised games today! That’s exciting!

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament-Baylor vs. Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

34 games of delightful college basketball decorate and dot the landscape today. Why, you ask? Well, part of it is definitely because ESPN tricked the NFL into putting a playoff game on Monday night. As such, they’re not broadcasting a playoff game today, so that’s not wasting at least 5 hours of broadcast time on The World Wide Leader. There’s also the NBC/Universal contract with the Atlantic 10 kicking in, and so there’s three games on USA today since NBC Sports Network is no longer A Thing.

You know what is a thing, though? ESPNU wasting broadcast air on replaying Thursday night’s Oregon State/USC game AND THEN ALSO the college football national championship game. Yep. 11am to 4pm on ESPNU, wasted away on things that already happened. I’m pretty sure there’s basketball teams out there that would love to be on ESPNU today, and yet, they’re not.

Say, for example, #2 Gonzaga visiting Santa Clara. Or #21 Texas at #15 Iowa State. Or Utah at #6 Arizona. Or Oregon State at #3 UCLA.

Nope, too bad, nerds.

Anyway, we do get six top 25 teams on the road on national TV today, which is fun. Only one of those is ending up against a ranked foe, and that is #22 Tennessee Volunteers at #18 Kentucky Wildcats. That’s your headline game of the day. Down in the evening hours, we get #11 Houston going on the road to Tulsa and #4 Auburn Tigers going to visit Ole Miss Rebels. For you night owls, keep an eye on Oregon Ducks at #5 USC Trojans, since the Ducks are fresh off an upset of #3 UCLA on Thursday night.

There are metric tons of games available only on streaming — that Texas/Iowa State game, for example — so if you catch something that’s really great, go holler in the comments for everyone else to go find it.

Here’s the full national TV rundown for the day! All times Central, of course.

CBB Viewing Guide: 1/15/22

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Northwestern at #10 Michigan State Big Ten Network
Creighton at #17 Xavier Fox
#19 Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPN2
#20 Seton Hall at Marquette FS1
11:30 AM Dayton at Duquesne USA Network
12:00 PM #22 Tennessee at #18 Kentucky ESPN
Florida at South Carolina SEC Network
1:00 PM NC State at #8 Duke ABC
West Virginia at #9 Kansas CBS
Arkansas at #12 LSU ESPN2
Rutgers at Maryland Big Ten Network
1:30 PM Fordham at Saint Louis USA Network
2:00 PM Florida State at Syracuse ESPN
Furman at Chattanooga CBS Sports Network
2:30 PM Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network
Boise State at New Mexico FS1
3:00 PM Louisville at Pittsburgh ACC Network
Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2
3:30 PM Rhode Island at UMass USA Network
4:00 PM Oklahoma State at #1 Baylor ESPN
Missouri State at Valparaiso ESPNU
Nevada at Air Force CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM #24 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Vanderbilt at Georgia ESPN2
6:00 PM UCF at South Florida ESPNU
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM #11 Houston at Tulsa ESPN2
Georgia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network
7:30 PM #4 Auburn at Ole Miss SEC Network
8:00 PM Tarleton at Grand Canyon ESPNU
9:00 PM Colorado at Arizona State ESPN2
10:00 PM Oregon at #5 USC FS1
BYU at San Francisco CBS Sports Network

