Big East What To Watch: Week Eight

Who’s ready for Big East college basketball games as far as the eye can see? Well, it better be you, because that’s what we’re getting in the league this week!

Let’s just go straight to the highlights.....

Wednesday, December 28: Villanova Wildcats at #2 Connecticut Huskies (5:30pm Central, FS1) — Yeah, it’s not the showdown that maybe everyone was thinking it would be when the season started, but it is a battle of two teams without a loss in league play so far. In fact, Villanova is unbeaten since Cam Whitmore joined the lineup after his preseason injury.

Wednesday, December 28: RV Villanova Wildcats at RV Marquette Golden Eagles (7pm Central, FloSports) — Both teams have designs on an NCAA tournament berth, and this would be a notable win for both sides. It’s the first of four straight against the expected top half of the league for Jordan King’s Golden Eagles, and the only one of the four at home, so it’s a liiiiitle bit crucial that MU figures out a way to slow down Maddy Siegrist.

Wednesday, December 28: #8 Connecticut Huskies at #21 Creighton Bluejays (7:30pm Central, SNY) — The Bluejays have lost three of their last four after starting the year off 7-0. The losses are understandable and explainable, but they’d also like to not make it four of five.... but they have to beat the Huskies to do it. Azzi Fudd & Friends are the top dogs (Huskies joke, ha ha) until proven otherwise in this league, and they are 2-0 to start league play.

Wednesday, December 28: #22 Xavier Musketeers at St. John’s Red Storm (8pm Central, FS1) — Xavier looks to keep their unbeaten record in league play going, but I’m highlighting this one more for St. John’s. The Johnnies are, uh, in a lot of trouble right now if they’ve got postseason pictures in mind. That 11-2 record looks gaudy, but there’s nothing to it because of how badly their losses to Iowa State and Villanova went. They need something to prop up their profile right now, and a win over the X-Men would definitely fit the bill.

Saturday, December 31: #2 Connecticut Huskies at #22 Xavier Musketeers (11am Central, Fox) — Both teams have a game earlier in the week — UConn vs Villanova and Xavier at St. John’s — but if they both get through that, this is a battle of Big East unbeatens as well, and at worst, it’s the two ranked teams in the Big East right now. That’s not necessarily surprising since most people had these two in the top four of the league, but if there’s a chance that we’re looking at one of them taking their first league loss, that’s worth watching.... especially with Connecticut trying to secure that spot atop the AP poll.

Saturday, December 31: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats (1pm Central, FS1) — This has the potential to be a “what are you really?” game for both teams. Both are coming off games earlier in the week with MU favored at home against Seton Hall and VU going into Storrs as a heavy underdog. Kam Jones and the Golden Eagles swept Villanova for the first time ever last season by winning at the Finn for the first time ever. Can they do it again and establish themselves as a contender in the league... or will history’s trends prevail and prove that the Wildcats need to be taken seriously in this league?

Saturday, December 31: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at #8 Connecticut Huskies (1pm Central, SNY) — Okay, first of all, whichever genius allowed both of Marquette’s teams to be starting road games at the same time should be taken out to the town square and slapped. At least they’re not both at home at the same time. ANYWAY, remember what I said about Marquette’s four straight against the top half of the league? Yeah, so this is the first of three straight road games against said top half teams. It’s a big time win if Marquette can rally that “beat #3 Texas” energy..... but also if MU didn’t get the win earlier in the week against Villanova, this could be their third straight loss.

Saturday, December 31: #21 Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons (3pm Central, Fox) — Hell yeah, a national television audience for Big East women’s basketball! Creighton’s coming off that home challenge with the Huskies earlier in the week, whereas the Aneesah Morrow-led Blue Demons are favored to go to 3-0 in the Big East with a home game vs Providence on Wednesday. This one looks to have consequences in the Big East standings come tournament time, and there’s the added bonus of Creighton possibly being desperate for a win of any kind when they roll into Wintrust Arena.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

Big East MBB Schedule: Week 8 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, December 27 Seton Hall at RV Marquette 7:00 PM FS1 Wednesday, December 28 Villanova at #2 Connecticut 5:30 PM FS1 #22 Xavier at St. John's 8:00 PM FS1 Thursday, December 29 RV Providence at Butler 5:30 PM FS1 Georgetown at DePaul 7:00 PM FS2 Saturday, December 31 #2 Connecticut at #22 Xavier 11:00 AM Fox St. John's at Seton Hall 11:00 AM FS1 RV Marquette at Villanova 1:00 PM FS1 Sunday, January 1 RV Providence at DePaul 1:30 PM FS1 Butler at Georgetown 5:30 PM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!