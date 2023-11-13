Big East What To Watch: Week Two

Off the bat, I have to mention that this is being published on Monday morning because there are Monday evening games. As such, if you’re reading this paragraph, the rankings listed below are from the preseason Associated Press top 25, not from the new poll that comes out on Monday. Once the poll is out and I’ve updated the rankings, you won’t even see this paragraph any more! Isn’t the internet fun?
After a slow Week 1 on the men’s basketball side of the proceedings, things kick into high gear this week for them. Not only is it Gavitt Tipoff Games week, but we also get the start of Feast Week events even though Thanksgiving itself is still 10 days away when this publishes on Monday. The women’s league is a little bit less interesting than last week, and is definitely less high profile than the men’s schedule, but there’s still some good stuff out there.
Monday, November 13: RV Xavier Musketeers at #3 Purdue Boilermakers (7:30pm Central, FS1) — This isn’t the first Gavitt Game, that’s St. John’s hosting Michigan two hours earlier, but it’s definitely the biggest one relative to the nature of the opponent. The Musketeers haven’t really had any difficulties without Zach Freemantle or Jerome Hunter against Robert Morris and Jacksonville, but tangling with the behemoth that is Purdue’s Zach Edey is a different deal. This one’s quietly interesting for Marquette, as they might need the film multiple times this season if they get to see the Boilermakers in Hawaii next week.
Tuesday, November 14: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles at #25 Illinois Fighting Illini (7pm Central, FS1) — MU has cruised in their two opening week games, so we’ll see what those 80 minutes have taught the Golden Eagles about themselves as they put their very shiny national ranking on the line against a good Illinois team. With that said, the Illini needed a late run to rally to beat Oakland on Friday night, and had a 40-10 run that dictated their 28 point win over Eastern Illinois in the opener.
Wednesday, November 15: Marquette Golden Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars (6pm Central, ESPN+) — A curious spot for the Golden Eagles as they head down to Indianapolis for this one. They’re fresh off an home win over then-#23 Illinois, and will need to avoid the upset themselves to make that Saturday W valuable.
Thursday, November 16: RV St. John’s Red Storm vs North Texas Mean Green (12:30pm Central, ESPNU) — 1) Sneaky good game with SJU only favored by 3 per KenPom.com heading into the week, 2) First Feast Week game for the Big East, 3) DAYTIME BASKETBALL~!
Thursday, November 16: #2 Connecticut Huskies vs #14 Maryland Terrapins (5:30pm Central, FS1) — This game got incredibly more interesting as a result of Sunday’s contests. The Terrapins gave up 114 to then-#6 South Carolina in a road loss, while the Huskies gave up a double digit unanswered run to an unranked NC State team in a 92-81 defeat down in Raleigh. Someone’s walking away with a second straight loss.
Friday, November 17: Providence Friars vs RV Kansas State Wildcats (5pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — This is the second high major game out of three in a row this week for the Friars after hosting Wisconsin for the Gavitt Games. It’s also Providence’s first game in the Baha Mar Hoops event in the Bahamas. If PC thinks that they are a tournament team, they probably need to go at least 1-2 in these three games (they get either #13 Miami or Georgia on Sunday, depending on this result), and depending on how Tuesday went, this might be the critical one for them.
Saturday, November 18: Georgetown Hoyas vs Mount St. Mary’s & Seton Hall Pirates vs Wagner Seahawks (11am Central for both) — I’m only dropping this in here because the Big East’s television partners had no interest in picking these games up (largely because they’re on Saturday when schedules are full of college football) and left them to a local TV broadcast only, and that’s funny to me. I think you can stream them on Fox Sports’ website if you have a cable sign in, but that might be a “tune in to rubberneck at an ongoing disaster only” situation.
Sunday, November 19: #6 Connecticut Huskies vs RV Indiana Hoosiers (Noon Central, ESPN) — Imagine being UConn and getting attached to a multi-team event (the Empire Classic in this case) that gives you a home game at Madison Square Garden on a Sunday afternoon against a quality Big Ten opponent. What luck. Kind of critical for the Huskies to get the win here. Win, and you probably play Texas on Monday night at MSG. Lose, and you probably get saddled with Louisville and their (presumed) NET hit after the Cards lost to Chattanooga by 10 at home on Friday night.
Sunday, November 19: #22 Creighton Bluejays at RV Nebraska Cornhuskers (1pm Central, Big Ten Network) — In-state rivalry, both squads holding onto some national attention one way or another, big time spot for both sides, bragging rights on the line, what’s not to like here?
Sunday, November 19: #2 Connecticut Huskies at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4pm Central, FS1) — Wanna find out what Williams Arena sounds like as a home crowd for UConn? Here’s your chance, as this is on the board as a homecoming game for Huskies guard Paige Bueckers. Also: What if UConn loses to Maryland earlier in the week?
Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!
Big East MBB Schedule: Week Two
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Monday, November 13
|RV St. John's vs Michigan
|5:30 PM
|FS1
|#22 Villanova at Penn
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Butler vs East Tennessee State
|6:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|RV Xavier at #3 Purdue
|7:30 PM
|FS1
|Tuesday, November 14
|Providence vs RV Wisconsin
|5:00 PM
|FS1
|#6 Connecticut vs Mississippi Valley State
|6:00 PM
|FS2
|#5 Marquette at #25 Illinois
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|DePaul vs South Dakota
|8:00 PM
|FS2
|#8 Creighton vs Iowa
|9:00 PM
|FS1
|Wednesday, November 15
|Seton Hall vs Albany
|5:30 PM
|FS1
|Georgetown at Rutgers
|7:30 PM
|FS1
|Thursday, November 16
|RV St. John's vs North Texas (Charleston Classic)
|12:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Friday, November 17
|RV St. John's vs Dayton/LSU (Charleston Classic)
|TBD
|ESPN Family
|Butler at #4 Michigan State
|5:30 PM
|FS1
|Providence vs RV Kansas State (Baha Mar Bahamas Championship)
|5:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|#22 Villanova vs RV Maryland
|7:30 PM
|FS1
|RV Xavier vs Washington (Continental Tire Main Event)
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|DePaul vs South Carolina (Arizona Tip Off)
|10:30 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Saturday, November 18
|Georgetown vs Mount St. Mary's (Georgetown MTE)
|11:00 AM
|Local TV/FoxSports.com/live?
|Seton Hall vs Wagner
|11:00 AM
|Local TV/FoxSports.com/live?
|#8 Creighton vs Texas Southern
|7:30 PM
|FS2
|Sunday, November 19
|Providence vs #13 Miami/Georgia (Baha Mar Bahamas Championship)
|TBD
|CBS Sports Network
|RV Xavier vs #17 San Diego State/#23 Saint Mary's (Continental Tire Main Event)
|TBD
|ESPN Family
|RV St. John's vs #7 Houston/Towson/Utah/Wake Forest (Charleston Classic)
|TBD
|ESPN Family
|DePaul vs Grand Canyon/San Francisco (Arizona Tip Off)
|TBD
|CBS Sports Network
|#6 Connecticut vs RV Indiana (Empire Classic)
|Noon
|ESPN
|Georgetown vs American (Georgetown MTE)
|3:30 PM
|FS2
Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!
Big East WBB Schedule: Week Two
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Tuesday, November 14
|Xavier at Old Dominion
|5:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, November 15
|Providence at Brown
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Seton Hall vs Rutgers
|6:00 PM
|FloHoops
|Marquette at IUPUI
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Thursday, November 16
|#2 Connecticut vs #14 Maryland
|5:30 PM
|FS1
|#22 Creighton vs Green Bay
|6:00 PM
|FloHoops
|St. John's vs Penn State
|6:00 PM
|FloHoops
|Friday, November 17
|Georgetown vs Fairleigh Dickinson
|6:00 PM
|FloHoops
|Saturday, November 18
|Xavier vs Bowling Green
|1:00 PM
|FloHoops
|Butler vs Austin Peay
|4:00 PM
|FloHoops
|DePaul at South Dakota
|6:30 PM
|FloHoops
|Sunday, November 19
|St. John's vs Manhattan
|1:00 PM
|FloHoops
|Providence vs Boston College
|1:00 PM
|FloHoops
|#22 Creighton at RV Nebraska
|1:00 PM
|Big Ten Network
|Marquette vs Saint Peter's
|1:00 PM
|FloHoops
|RV Villanova vs Temple
|1:00 PM
|#2 Connecticut at Minnesota
|4:00 PM
|FS1
