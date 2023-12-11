Big East What To Watch: Week Six

Technical difficulties beyond our control have impacted the availability of the What To Watch this week. Nothing I can do on my end about my editing software suddenly not accepting an upload from Google Sheets. I was going to be waiting until the new Associated Press polls came out to update the rankings in order to take screen shots of my Google Sheets, and then publishing because we’ve got Monday games to keep an eye on. I would have liked to publish early and then edit, but that wasn’t an option, not when I was going to be dropping in screen shots. I’m not taking two pictures, y’know?

Enough behind the scenes nonsense. Let’s get to the highlights of the week, which are a little on the short side because Finals Week across the Big East has ravaged the schedule for both men’s and women’s basketball.

Monday, December 11: Villanova Wildcats vs Princeton Tigers (6pm Central, FloHoops) — The Tigers have been flittering around the edge of the AP top 25 this season, and after needing double overtime to beat Seton Hall at home earlier this season, they head to The Finn for a contest with Villanova. Meanwhile, Lucy Olsen and the Wildcats have lost two of three, with both defeats coming on the road, so they could stand to boost up their profile with a win here.

Wednesday, December 13: #20 Creighton Bluejays at #19 Marquette Golden Eagles (7pm Central, FloHoops) — This was always going to be the first Big East league game of the entire season, and it was always going to be between the two teams picked to finish #2 and #3 behind Connecticut in the league’s preseason poll. What we did not expect to get two ranked foes squaring off, although that just says more about MU’s start to the season than anything else, since the Jays were in the preseason AP top 25. Someone’s leaving this game alone in first place until Saturday night, and the same goes for the other side and last place in the conference.

Friday, December 15: Butler Bulldogs vs Saginaw Valley State (6pm Central, FS1) — The men’s schedule this week is so slow, Fox is airing this dolled up exhibition against a Division 2 team. It’s not even a nearby D2 team, they’re from the Lake Huron area of Michigan.

Friday, December 15: #5 Connecticut Huskies vs #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9pm Central, ESPN2) — This one is at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, so it’s technically a neutral site game on the opposite side of the state from Gonzaga’s campus. It’s also on the other side of the country from UConn’s campus, so maybe not so neutral. ANYWAY it’s a game between two top 10 teams, I don’t have to sell you on this, it’s one of the best games of the week in the country.

Saturday, December 16: #17 Connecticut Huskies vs #18 Louisville Cardinals (11am Central, Fox) — The Huskies beat a ranked North Carolina team on Sunday to stave off full blown panic about where Paige Bueckers and UConn are headed this season, but the challenges don’t slow down with this one, that’s for sure. The Cardinals have barely skipped a beat as this season has gone along, and who doesn’t want to watch two ranked teams square off?

Saturday, December 16: Seton Hall Pirates vs #23 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (Noon Central, FloHoops) — Tony Bozzella has challenged his SHU team this year, and it’s resulted in three losses, although one was a double OT defeat on the road against Princeton. Now they get a UNLV team that’s 1) 9-0 and 2) in the top 10 of the NET after beating Oklahoma on Saturday and 3) in the top 20 of the Her Hoop Stats rankings and 4) debuting in the top 25 this week. It’s a big time spot for the Pirates at Walsh here.

Saturday, December 16: #8 Creighton Bluejays vs RV Alabama Crimson Tide (1pm Central, Fox) — The Bluejays have rebounded from their kind of stupid 21 point loss to Colorado State back on Thanksgiving with three straight wins, including beating Oklahoma State and Nebraska on the road. They have to get past UNLV in Nevada on Wednesday to make it four in a row before they get to the Tide on Saturday. Alabama got squeaked by Purdue on Saturday making them 0-3 in KenPom top 50 games and 6-0 against everything else. They’ll be charged up to try and get this win, that’s for sure.

Sunday, December 17: #20 Creighton Bluejays at Drake Bulldogs (2pm Central, ESPN+) — After whatever happens with the Jays on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, they have to head off to Iowa for this one on Sunday. The Bulldogs are a top 75 team according to Her Hoop Stats, they’ve already beaten Iowa State at home, and it’s always imposing to go on the road against the only Division 1 school named after a rap star.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 6 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, December 12 Seton Hall vs Monmouth 5:30 PM FS1 Georgetown vs Coppin State 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, December 13 #8 Creighton at UNLV 8:00 PM CBS Sports Network Thursday, December 14 #7 Marquette vs St. Thomas 7:00 PM FS1 Friday, December 15 Butler vs Saginaw Valley State 6:00 PM FS1 #5 Connecticut vs #10 Gonzaga (at Climate Pledge Arena) 9:00 PM ESPN2 Saturday, December 16 RV Providence vs Sacred Heart 12:30 PM FS1 Georgetown at Notre Dame 1:00 PM CW Network #8 Creighton vs RV Alabama 1:00 PM Fox St. John's vs Fordham 2:30 PM FS1 DePaul vs #25 Northwestern 4:30 PM FS1 Xavier vs Winthrop 6:30 PM FS1 Sunday, December 17 Seton Hall vs Missouri (at T-Mobile Center) 4:00 PM ESPN

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!