Big East What To Watch: Week Seven

On Tuesday, the men’s basketball side of the Big East starts conference play. There’s nothing but conference games between Tuesday and Saturday on that side of the aisle, with 10 games in total. Big East women’s basketball has already started conference play with both Marquette and St. John’s getting out to 1-0 starts. There’s three more WBB league games this week, all contained to Monday and Wednesday, and when those are done, everyone except for Providence will have a league game completed before Christmas.

With that said, there’s still another seven women’s basketball games on deck as they went to an 18 game conference schedule this year and there’s a bit more space to work in some games. There’s a couple of notable games, including a sneaky important one on Thursday night.

Let’s get to the week’s highlights.

Tuesday, December 19: Georgetown Hoyas at Butler Bulldogs (5:30pm Central, FS1) — It’s the first Big East men’s basketball league game of the season! Winner gets to be in first place all by themselves, at least until the second game of FS1’s doubleheader is finished. Yes, we might be able to say “First Place Georgetown” on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, December 19: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles at RV Providence Friars (7:30pm Central, FS1) — And this is the second game of the doubleheader. Since it’s the second game of the league calendar, it’s the first time that we get a ranked team going on the road for a conference game, and that team doubles as the preseason favorite to win the Big East as well. That’s fun, right?

Wednesday, December 20: Providence Friars vs #10 Baylor Bears (2:30pm Central, FloHoops) — This is part of the West Palm Beach Classic, which also gives the Friars a game against Kennesaw State on Thursday. It’s a shot at a top 10 opponent in Baylor on a neutral court game in Florida, and who knows what could happen with Erin Batth’s PC squad coming in on a three game winning streak?

Wednesday, December 20: #17 Connecticut Huskies at Toronto Metropolitan (5pm Central, FS2) — I’m highlighting this game to point out that FS2 is broadcasting a UConn exhibition against a Canadian university team that was scheduled to give noted Canadian Aaliyah Edwards a homecoming game this season. That is wild.

Wednesday, December 20: Xavier Musketeers at St. John’s Red Storm (6pm Central, FS1) — At best, both teams have taken dings to their expected seasons so far in 2023. At worst, there are serious questions at hand for both the X-Men and the Johnnies as to what they’re going to be in the Big East across the 20 game schedule. One of them gets to start with a win.

Thursday, December 21: #20 Creighton Bluejays vs South Dakota State (6pm Central, FloHoops) — This is notable for two reasons. 1) The Jackrabbits are a top 80 RPI team right now coming off a Sunday loss against #21 Gonzaga, so this one is sneaky critical for Morgan Maly and the Bluejays and 2) This is the last Big East women’s game on the schedule for an entire week of the calendar.

Here’s the full men’s schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, December 19 Georgetown at Butler 5:30 PM FS1 #7 Marquette at RV Providence 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, December 20 #5 Connecticut at Seton Hall 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network Xavier at St. John's 6:00 PM FS1 Villanova at #8 Creighton 8:00 PM FS1 Friday, December 22 Georgetown at #7 Marquette 7:00 PM FS1 Saturday, December 23 Butler at RV Providence 11:00 AM FS1 Seton Hall at Xavier 1:00 PM FS1 Villanova at DePaul 3:00 PM FS1 St. John's at #5 Connecticut 7:00 PM Fox

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!