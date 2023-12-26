Big East What To Watch: Week Eight

We’re low on Big East basketball to watch this week. You can tell because the What To Watch is coming at you on Tuesday night and we haven’t missed anything yet.

There are three men’s basketball games this week. Two of them are buy games, although one is technically a neutral site that’s just seven minutes away from the non-Big Easts team.... and the other is a DePaul game against a team that already beat Northwestern. I’m not saying there’s not drama inherent in these games, but I am saying that a full two-thirds of the MBB schedule doesn’t rise to the level of being a highlight of the week.

There are seven women’s basketball games this week. Two of them — the only two Big East basketball games between now and Saturday, by the way — look like they’re buy games at a glance. I have to phrase it that way because one of them has the Big East team on the road. The other five games are all posted up on Saturday and Sunday. It’s good news for identifying a highlight of the week that two of the three ranked teams in the league are playing each other.... but in terms of pointing out lots of highlights of the week, that’s a bit of a limitation, isn’t it?

Okay, let’s get to the highlights, of which there are not many.....

Saturday, December 30: #22 Creighton Bluejays at #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (1pm Central, CBS) — This isn’t just the best Big East men’s basketball game of the week, it’s the best game of the day in the entire country on Saturday. There’s only seven other ranked teams in action, none of them are playing another ranked team, and three of them are playing a buy game. Shouts to James Madison playing a Sun Belt road game and FAU going on the road against Florida Gulf Coast. Beyond the ranked vs ranked part of this, there’s questions galore for both teams after taking a questionable loss to one degree or another in their Big East opener last week. Marquette got a second league game in already so they go in 1-1, but Creighton hasn’t played since falling at home to Villanova in overtime.

Sunday, December 31: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at #15 Connecticut Huskies (Noon Central, SNY) — Two ranked teams makes this a highlight of the week without a question. There’s also the added bonus of Marquette rolling in as one of the last 10 (right now) remaining unbeaten teams in the country. There’s also the added bonus of Marquette getting the win in Milwaukee the last time that these two met in the regular season, which was the program’s first ever win over the Huskies. Mix in a little bit of doubt as to what UConn is this season because of injuries to Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme, and well, it’s a fascinating Big East showdown on a lot of levels.

Sunday, December 31: Georgetown Hoyas at DePaul Blue Demons (4pm Central, FloHoops) — It’s not destined to be an Instant Classic or anything, but I am fascinated by the fact that both Big East teams that are playing on Thursday are meeting on Sunday afternoon for the second game in four days coming out of the Christmas break for both squads. There’s also the part where Kelsey Ransom and the Hoyas will go from gathering in D.C. to traveling to Georgia for a game on Thursday before traveling to Chicago for this one. Are they going straight from Kennesaw State to Chicago? Are they going back to Washington before traveling again? Are they staying in Chicago before next week Wednesday’s game against Butler, and if so, did that impact their decision on how to travel after the Kennesaw game? Am I inventing things to be interested in about this game? Not really!

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week, and yes, this is really it.

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 8 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Saturday, December 30 St. John's vs Hofstra (at UBS Arena) 11:00 AM FS1 #22 Creighton at #10 Marquette 1:00 PM CBS DePaul vs Chicago State 3:00 PM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week, all seven games of it!