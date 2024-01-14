Big East What To Watch: Week Eleven

Crazy weather across the country isn’t going to stop the Big East from having a hell of a deck of basketball games to watch this week! Let’s get into the highlights!

Oh, by the way: I wrote this on Sunday night because of 1) the Sunday games scheduled in the league and 2) the Monday MLK Day game on the men’s side. The rankings you see listed below are from last week’s poll. I’ll update them at some point after the Marquette/Villanova game on Monday because I’m not going to have time after both new AP polls come out and when I want to leave the house to get to Fiserv.

Monday, January 15: Villanova Wildcats at #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (1:30pm Central, Fox) — We start the week off HOT with Marquette in big need of a win after two straight losses. Villanova presents an interesting test as the Wildcats have mostly straightened themselves out after a 6-4 start to the season and are currently a half game back of the lead in the Big East.

Tuesday, January 16: RV St. John’s Red Storm at RV Seton Hall Pirates (7:30pm Central, FS1) — I’m writing this on Sunday night. Seton Hall has won four straight and might inch into the top 25 on Monday because most of the ranked teams lost this week. St. John’s is coming off a narrow road loss at Creighton and would very much like to avoid making it two straight losses. Either way, it’s a game between two teams that have started pointing themselves towards the NCAA tournament.

Wednesday, January 17: #23 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats (6pm Central, FloHoops) — Yep, it’s the second notable MU/VU game of the week, but this time, it’s Megan Duffy taking her Golden Eagles out east to The Finn. The Wildcats are a game and a half back of UConn in first place right now at 4-1, while MU moved to 4-2 by stomping out DePaul on Saturday. So yeah, this one carries some impact for the league standings and for both teams in terms of building an NCAA tournament resume.

Wednesday, January 17: #22 Creighton Bluejays at #4 Connecticut Huskies (6pm Central, FS1) — This might be #1 UConn hosting when the new poll comes out, and the Bluejays have won four straight since losing to Marquette to drop to 0-2 in league action. No matter what, this is a Both Teams Ranked game, and that’s good stuff.

Saturday, January 20: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles at RV St. John’s Red Storm (11am Central, Fox) — Both teams have a game earlier in the week that made its way into the highlights already, so no matter what combination of wins and losses we get there, this is a big one for both squads. It’s also going to be at The Garden, so that rules.

Saturday, January 20: #22 Creighton Bluejays at RV Seton Hall Pirates (11am Central, FS1) — Get your “Previous” button set to go on on your remote for Saturday, as this game is at the same time as MU/SJU and carries the “both teams had an earlier game in this week’s highlights” drama as well.

Sunday, January 21: #22 Creighton Bluejays at Villanova Wildcats (11am Central, CBS Sports Network) — This is Emma Ronsiek and the women’s team on the road at The Finn, three days after Marquette visited, so that’s quite the week of competition for the Wildcats. CU starts the week tied with Marquette and St. John’s at 4-2 in the standings, and this is their only game of the week. If you’re a Bluejays fan, are you cheering for or against Marquette on Wednesday night? Do you want VU coming off a win or a loss? Is the answer “whatever makes them the most fatigued on Sunday?”

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 11 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Monday, January 15 Villanova at #11 Marquette 1:30 PM Fox Tuesday, January 16 Butler at Xavier 5:30 PM FS1 RV St. John's at RV Seton Hall 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, January 17 #22 Creighton at #4 Connecticut 6:00 PM FS1 RV Providence at DePaul 8:00 PM FS1 Friday, January 19 Georgetown at Xavier 5:30 PM FS1 Saturday, January 20 #11 Marquette at RV St. John's 11:00 AM Fox #22 Creighton at RV Seton Hall 11:00 AM FS1 DePaul at Butler 3:00 PM FS1 #4 Connecticut at Villanova 7:00 PM Fox or FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!