Big East What To Watch: Week 12

As seems to be regularly the case this season, we’re publishing this on Monday morning because there is Monday Basketball to pay attention to today. That means if you’re reading this paragraph, then the rankings you see below are from last week’s Associated Press polls. We’ll update everything once they update mid-day.

Alright, there’s a lot of notable games on the slate this week, so let’s just get right to the highlights, shall we?

Monday, January 22: St. John’s Red Storm at Seton Hall Pirates (5:30pm Central, FS1) — I’m just excited that the reason why I published this on Monday morning is in fact a game worth highlighting. The Red Storm are in a three-way tie for second place in the Big East right now at 5-2, and they’re definitely the surprising team in that tie with a 6-6 record outside the league. Joe Tartamella’s team needs a win to keep moving in that positive direction, while the Pirates will be looking to get back to .500 in league play after a 3-4 start.

Tuesday, January 23: #9 Connecticut Huskies at #22 Marquette Golden Eagles (6pm Central, SNY) — No, I don’t hold out a lot of hope for Marquette’s chances here, not after seeing what Paige Bueckers and the Huskies did to the Golden Eagles on New Year’s Eve. But it’s still a road game against a team with an NCAA tournament future for UConn, and that means there is a notable amount of risk involved.

Wednesday, January 24: RV Villanova Wildcats at RV St. John’s Red Storm (7:30pm Central, FS1) — This could be a revenge game for the Wildcats, as SJU won at The Finn for the first time in 30 years on January 6th. But more than that, Villanova needs a win over a Big East foe that looks like an NCAA tournament team, something they haven’t done since opening league play with an overtime road win over Creighton. On the other side, the Red Storm are on a three game losing streak after Marquette fended them off at The Garden on Saturday. Both teams need a win in general, and both teams need a win for their NCAA tournament profile.

Saturday, January 27: RV Seton Hall Pirates at #17 Marquette Golden Eagles (Noon Central, FS1) — Both teams have to get through a game earlier in the week before this one. SHU hosts a Providence team that looks broken without Bryce Hopkins, while Marquette goes on the road for a tilt with Buy Game Level DePaul. Presuming they both get through that one without a ding, Saturday’s game looks to provide some clarity about what the top of the conference is going to look like. Tyler Kolek & Friends are looking to create the season split with the Pirates after losing at The Rock on January 6th.

Saturday, January 27: RV Villanova Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs (2pm Central, FS1) — I said what I said about Eric Dixon & Company for their game against St. John’s on Wednesday, but then they have to turn around for this road trip right after it. Butler might have fallen to 3-5 in Big East play, but they’re not a pushover as Marquette fans will be happy to tell you. The flipside of that is BU’s only tourney caliber win in Big East play so far is that game in Milwaukee, and they have to get through a road trip to Georgetown on Tuesday before the Wildcats come to town. Butler’s NCAA tournament hopes are kind of riding on this week and this game in particular.

Saturday, January 27: #19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at #9 Connecticut Huskies (6pm Central, Fox) — I don’t have to explain my art to you, and I don’t have to explain why this game is interesting to everyone in the country. Fox put it in prime time, people! Go Huskies.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 12 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, January 23 Butler at Georgetown 5:30 PM FS1 Xavier at #18 Creighton 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, January 24 Providence at RV Seton Hall 5:30 PM FS1 RV Villanova at RV St. John's 7:30 PM FS1 #17 Marquette at DePaul 8:00 PM CBS Sports Network Saturday, January 27 Georgetown at Providence 11:30 AM Fox RV Seton Hall at #17 Marquette Noon FS1 RV Villanova at Butler 2:00 PM FS1 DePaul at #18 Creighton 6:00 PM FS1 Sunday, January 28 Xavier at #1 Connecticut 11:00 AM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!