Big East What To Watch: Week 13

We make the turn into February this week, y’all. Some of the men’s teams have already hit the midway point of their conference schedules, while the women’s teams have all gotten at least that far already. As such, storylines and drama abound around the Big East on both sides of the aisle, and there’s lots of highlights to keep an eye on over the next six days.

Tuesday, January 30: #9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats (6pm Central, FS1) — Marquette is on a four game winning streak, but might be without Kam Jones as they go for a 3-0 record at The Finn under Shaka Smart. Villanova is on a four game losing streak and needs anything resembling a quality win to keep their NCAA hopes alive.

Wednesday, January 31: #11 Connecticut Huskies at Villanova Wildcats (5:30pm Central, SNY) — As always in these circumstances, I’m not holding out a lot of hope that UConn is going to lose this game, but it’s a road game against one of the other top four teams in the conference right now. Can’t ignore the possibility of an upset, or worst case scenario: Geno Auriemma’s squad puts more space between themselves and the rest of the league.

Wednesday, January 31: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at #22 Creighton Bluejays (6pm Central, FloHoops) — Jordan King and Marquette started off league play with a win over the Bluejays, back when they were running off 12 straight wins to start the season. Things have shifted for the Golden Eagles since then, going just 4-4 since that 12-0 start. Dropping this one means going oh-fer on the road against the rest of the top half of the league.

Wednesday, January 31: Providence Friars at #1 Connecticut Huskies (7:30pm Central, FS1) — The Friars have now won three straight following a four game skid in the wake of Bryce Hopkins’ season ending knee injury. They need wins to show they’re an NCAA tourney team without him, and what better way to prove that than knocking off #1 on the road?

Saturday, February 3: #1 Connecticut Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm (11am Central, Fox) — Let’s be honest: We all want to hear what this crowd at Madison Square Garden sounds like, particularly in the wake of SJU head coach Rick Pitino trying to arrange to play the Huskies at Carnesecca Arena next season. Also the game will probably be pretty good, if you’re into that kind of thing, and the Johnnies are in need of a notable win after a recent three game skid.

Saturday, February 3: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at Providence Friars (1pm Central, FloHoops) — This is the only game of the week for Olivia Olsen and the Friars, and given what Marquette has going on earlier in the week, there’s a chance that 5-4 PC could be defending their spot in the standings against a potentially 5-5 Golden Eagles team. Oh, and by the way: Right now, Providence is losing a tiebreaker with the Golden Eagles to decide who gets to skip to the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament and who has to play on Day 1.

Sunday, February 4: St. John’s Red Storm at #11 Connecticut Huskies (2pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — It’s the only women’s game on national TV this week, so that’s pretty slick on its own. Also: St. John’s starts the week a half game back of second place in the conference, and I’m not expecting Xavier to throw much of a scare into them on Wednesday night. The Red Storm won at UConn last season, so a second straight upset wouldn’t be shocking news, so there is a bit of drama attached here.

Sunday February 4: Providence Friars at Villanova Wildcats (5pm Central, FS1) — PC is coming off a trip to see #1 UConn, while the Wildcats are coming off hosting #9 Marquette. If both of those games turn into losses for these two, this one becomes an Anxiety Bowl (TM Steven Godfrey and Split Zone Duo) pretty quickly.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 13 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, January 30 #9 Marquette at Villanova 6:00 PM FS1 Seton Hall at DePaul 8:00 PM FS1 Wednesday, January 31 St. John's at Xavier 5:30 PM FS1 Providence at #1 Connecticut 7:30 PM FS1 Friday, February 2 Butler at #13 Creighton 8:00 PM FS1 Saturday, February 3 #1 Connecticut at St. John's 11:00 AM Fox #9 Marquette at Georgetown 1:00 PM FS1 Xavier at DePaul 8:30 PM FS1 Sunday, February 4 Providence at Villanova 5:00 PM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!