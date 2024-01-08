Big East What To Watch: Week Ten

St. John’s and Seton Hall tied for first place in Big East men’s basketball, just like we all drew it up before the season started.

Providence just a game and a half back of Connecticut in the Big East women’s basketball standings, just like we all expected back in October.

The conference schedule is just barely in full swing, and things are already starting to get interesting. Let’s get into the highlights of the week ahead, shall we?

Tuesday, January 9: #23 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates (7:30pm Central, FS1) — HEY! It’s Big East women’s basketball on FS1! That’s a big deal and worth tuning in just for that, and it’s the first of two FS1 games this week for the Pirates. On top of that, it’s a Golden Eagles team that is still looking to rebalance themselves after their first two losses of the year last week, and they’re on the road against a Tony Bozzella coached squad that’s already dismantled a ranked UNLV team in South Orange this season.

Wednesday, January 10: RV Providence Friars at RV St. John’s Red Storm (5:30pm Central, FS1) — In PC’s first game without Bryce Hopkins, they put up a valiant effort on the road against Creighton but fell short to drop to 2-2 in Big East play. St. John’s has won five of their last six games, moving to 3-1 in the league and they just won at The Finn for the first time in decades last time out. It’s kind of a “moment of truth” game for both sides.

Wednesday, January 10: Providence Friars at #13 Connecticut Huskies (5:30pm Central) — Look, I’m not going to be wagering money on Providence or anything here, but the fact of the matter is that this is Paige Bueckers And Friends hosting one of the four teams in the league with only one loss in league play as we start the week. Until UConn actually creates the separation, then there’s teams nipping at their heels, and this is one of them.

Wednesday, January 10: Butler Bulldogs at #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (8pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — Wanna watch Marquette try to break the Big East record for most consecutive home wins? Here you go. Oh, and both teams are coming off losses, with Butler suddenly in trouble after three straight defeats following a 10-2 start to the year.

Saturday, January 13: RV St. John’s Red Storm at #22 Creighton Bluejays (Noon Central, Fox) — There’s the aforementioned “moment of truth” earlier in the week for the Red Storm, and Rick Pitino’s guys follow that up with a visit to Omaha. Want to prove you belong amongst the leaders in the league? Win in the CHI. On the other side, the Bluejays are 2-2 right now in Big East play with wins over Georgetown and a Hopkins-less Providence. They’ll visit DePaul on Tuesday before this one, but it seems clear that Ryan Kalkbrenner et. al. are in need of a big win in league play, and this would be that.

Saturday, January 13: #13 Connecticut Huskies vs St. John’s Red Storm (1pm Central, SNY) — Is it a good thing for Unique Drake and the Johnnies to be moving their game against UConn to the much bigger UBS Arena, the home of the New York Islanders, which will in theory just allow for a much bigger pro-Huskies crowd? Probably not, but I also don’t know if SJU expected to be 3-1 in the league and in second place right now. Joe Tartamella figured out a way to beat UConn at the XL Center last season, maybe he’s got some kind of Special Sauce that he can pull out this time around.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 10 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, January 9 RV Seton Hall at Georgetown 5:30 PM FS1 #22 Creighton at DePaul 8:00 PM CBS Sports Network Wednesday, January 10 RV Providence at RV St. John's 5:30 PM FS1 #4 Connecticut at Xavier 7:30 PM FS1 Butler at #11 Marquette 8:00 PM CBS Sports Network Friday, January 12 DePaul at Villanova 7:30 PM FS1 Saturday, January 13 RV Seton Hall at Butler 11:00 AM FS1 RV St. John's at #22 Creighton Noon Fox Xavier at RV Providence 1:00 PM FS1 Sunday, January 14 Georgetown at #4 Connecticut 11:00 AM Fox

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!