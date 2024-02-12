Big East What To Watch: Week 15

Postseason implications hang heavy in the Big East this week. The men’s teams have played 12 or 13 of their 20 game schedule as the week gets started, while the women’s teams are in the same spots but on their 18 game slates. Things are starting to tighten up when it comes to positioning for the conference tournaments, and every game starts to hold a little bit more weight and leverage than the one before it.

Let’s take a look at the highlights for the week, shall we?

Tuesday, February 13: St. John’s Red Storm at Providence Friars (6pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — Both teams need a win to have an NCAA tournament future this season.

Tuesday, February 13: Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons (7pm Central, FloSports) — The Golden Eagles are 6-6 in their last 12 after starting out the year 12-0, and they’ve been looking listless lately, particularly on the offensive end. Can they right the ship here or will Anaya Peoples and the Blue Demons keep MU’s downward trend going?

Wednesday, February 14: Xavier Musketeers at Seton Hall Pirates (6pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — Both teams need a win to have an NCAA tournament future this season.

Wednesday, February 14: #15 Connecticut Huskies at Xavier Musketeers (6pm Central, SNY) — This is the Sickos Game Of The Week. UConn has played just three sub-100 NET opponents so far this season. They beat #118 Providence by 44, beat #144 Butler by 26, and beat #243 Dayton by 44. What do you think will happen against #309 and 1-20 on the season Xavier? PLEASE NOTE: It is a road game.

Saturday, February 17: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles at #1 Connecticut Huskies (2pm Central, Fox) — It’s a top 5 matchup, and the first for MU after doing that in back-to-back days and games in Maui. It’s the second of those for UConn after they tangled with Kansas earlier this season. Potential Game Of The Year situation here, and Big East regular season title ramifications are strong with this one.

Sunday, February 18: Seton Hall Pirates at St. John’s Red Storm (4pm Central, FS1) — Both teams need a win to have an NCAA tournament future this season..... which I’ve already said about both of them this week.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 15 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, February 13 #4 Marquette at Butler 5:30 PM FS1 St. John's at Providence 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network Georgetown at #17 Creighton 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, February 14 Xavier at Seton Hall 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network #1 Connecticut at DePaul 8:00 PM CBS Sports Network Friday, February 16 Villanova at Georgetown 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network Saturday, February 17 #17 Creighton at Butler 11:30 AM Fox #4 Marquette at #1 Connecticut 2:00 PM Fox DePaul at Providence 7:30 PM FS1 Sunday, February 18 Seton Hall at St. John's 4:00 PM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!