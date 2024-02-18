Big East What To Watch: Week 16

We’ve coming at you HOT on Sunday night, because there’s actually a Monday morning DAYTIME BASKETBALL~! game to pay attention to this week! Things are tightening up as they always do as we get to this part of the year, and there’s lots of easy to see drama in the Big East standings over the next seven days.

I should point out that since this is coming out on Sunday night, I’m using the Associated Poll rankings available to me at the time. The poll will update on Monday, and then I will update the highlights and the schedules with the appropriate numbers after that. Work with me here, people!

Monday, February 19: #20 Creighton Bluejays at #15 Connecticut Huskies (11am Central, Fox) — Well, if I’m publishing this on Sunday night, I may as well include the reason for the early publish, right? I didn’t even realize this game was scheduled at this time until I saw the ad for it during the Marquette/Connecticut men’s game on Saturday! I think it’s awesome that Fox is taking advantage of President’s Day and a lot of people being off from work to put the two ranked Big East women’s basketball teams on national television. Also! The Big East regular season title somewhat hangs in the balance here as the Huskies have a two game lead on the Bluejays with four games to play. UConn can clinch at least a share of a title with a win here and [glances at DePaul in UConn’s next game] I’m not holding out a lot of hope that the Bluejays could still pull off that tie down the stretch.

Tuesday, February 20: Butler Bulldogs at Villanova Wildcats (5:30pm Central, FS1) — There is a three-way tie in the loss column for fifth place in the Big East, aka “the last bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals.” Providence has an edge at 8-7 right now, but Villanova is tied with Xavier at only a half game back at 7-7.... but Butler is only half a game back of the Wildcats at 7-8. Let’s call this one a pivotal matchup, shall we?

Tuesday, February 20: #1 Connecticut Huskies at #17 Creighton Bluejays (7:30pm Central, FS1) — Two straight days, two straight ranked vs ranked Connecticut vs Creighton games. That’s fun! Saturday’s game started an on-paper tough stretch to close out the regular season for Connecticut, and, uh, well, UConn passed that first test with flying colors. What do Baylor Scheierman and the Bluejays have to counter them at the CHI in Omaha?

Tuesday, February 20: Seton Hall Pirates at Marquette Golden Eagles (7pm Central, FloSports) — If Megan Duffy’s team wants to be an NCAA tournament team, they have to win this game. Pure and simple. The Pirates may be gassed up for this one, as they are currently two games behind MU in the loss column for that fifth and final free pass to the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Wednesday, February 21: Providence Friars at Xavier Musketeers (7pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — Remember all that stuff about the tie in the loss column for the men’s standings a minute ago? Yeah, well, here’s the other two teams with seven losses to start the week going head-to-head in Cincinnati. Drama! Oh, and they’re both fighting for an NCAA tournament spot as the undercard to the league standings competition, possibly for the same NCAA tournament berth.

Saturday, February 24: Villanova Wildcats at #20 Creighton Bluejays (11am Central, Fox) — Hey, would you look at that, two straight games on Big Fancy Broadcast Fox for the Bluejays! They get a chance to build on their NCAA tournament with this home date against the Wildcats, while Lucy Olsen and Villanova are now in desperation mode to find a way into the national championship field after losing at home to Butler on Saturday. A win in Omaha would fix a lot of things for Nova right now.

Sunday, February 25: #17 Creighton Bluejays at St. John’s Red Storm (11am Central, CBS) — The national television broadcast does some of the lifting here, but you have the side-by-side stories of Greg McDermott’s team coming off their UConn result, whatever that might be, going on the road to The Garden to face St. John’s while the Johnnies have been in a slump lately with only a win over DePaul in their last five contests. I’m writing this before they face Seton Hall on Long Island on Sunday, and they have to visit Georgetown mid-week before they even get to the Bluejays.

Here’s the full Big East men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 16 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, February 20 Butler at Villanova 5:30 PM FS1 #1 Connecticut at #17 Creighton 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, February 21 St. John's at Georgetown 6:00 PM FS1 Providence at Xavier 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network DePaul at #4 Marquette 8:00 PM FS1 Saturday, February 24 Georgetown at DePaul 5:00 PM CBS Sports Network Villanova at #1 Connecticut 7:00 PM Fox Butler at Seton Hall 7:30 PM FS2 Sunday, February 25 #17 Creighton at St. John's 11:00 AM CBS Xavier at #4 Marquette 4:00 PM FS1

Here’s the full Big East women’s basketball schedule for the week!