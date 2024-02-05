Big East What To Watch: Week Fourteen

I didn’t plan on there being so much Marquette highlightery on the list below when I sat down to hammer it out, but these are the best and/or most intriguing games of the week in the Big East.

Wednesday, February 7: Villanova Wildcats at Xavier Musketeers (6pm Central, FS1) — It’s a battle of two teams who desperately need a win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Wednesday, February 7: #19 Creighton Bluejays at Providence Friars (7:30pm Central, FS2) — Trey Alexander and friends don’t want to turn one loss into two, but Providence is desperately clinging to NCAA tournament dreams with Bryce Hopkins down for the season and beating the Bluejays at the AMP would go a long way towards helping them out.

Wednesday, February 7: Georgetown Hoyas at Marquette Golden Eagles (8pm Central, FS1) — It’s Big East women’s basketball on national television! What’s not to like? The Golden Eagles are in need of a quality performance after going 5-5 in their last 10 and falling behind 20-2 last time out, while Georgetown is looking to pull even with Marquette in the Big East standings with six games to play.

Saturday, February 10: Villanova Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles (2pm Central, Fox) — Hell yeah, that’s right, Jordan King and company are on Big Fancy Broadcast Fox for National Marquette Day! The Golden Eagles are looking for revenge after letting Lucy Olsen steal a win from them in Pennsylvania earlier this season, not to mention whatever happens in the Georgetown game earlier in the week.

Saturday, February 10: St. John’s Red Storm at #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (5pm Central, FS1) — Marquette’s going for a seven game winning streak, tying Shaka Smart’s longest regular season winning streak in the league during his 2+ seasons in Milwaukee. The Red Storm’s postseason hopes are on life support after losing five of their last six games. Oh, and it’s an evening start for National Marquette Day in the casual drinking capital of the world. Might be a fun crowd to watch.

Sunday, February 11: #11 Connecticut Huskies at #1 South Carolina Gamecocks (1pm Central, ESPN) — I don’t have to explain my art to you. Paige Bueckers. Kamilla Cardoso. The last undefeated team in Division 1 college basketball.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 14 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, February 6 DePaul at St. John's 5:30 PM FS1 Butler at #1 Connecticut 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, February 7 Georgetown at Seton Hall 5:30 PM FS2 Villanova at Xavier 6:00 PM FS1 #19 Creighton at Providence 7:30 PM FS2 Saturday, February 10 #1 Connectiuct at Georgetown 11:00 AM FS1 #19 Creighton at Xavier 11:30 AM Fox Providence at Butler 1:00 PM FS1 St. John's at #7 Marquette 5:00 PM FS1 Sunday, February 11 Seton Hall at Villanova 11:00 AM CBS Sports Network

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!