Big East What To Watch: Week 18

It’s the final week of the regular season for Big East men’s basketball!
There is a little bit of drama absent, as UConn has already clinched the outright regular season title, Marquette is just playing out the string with Tyler Kolek out with an oblique muscle injury, and Creighton has already clinched a top four finish.
But past that, there is a ton of drama as to who is going to end up with the fifth and final bye to the Big East tournament quarterfinals. I’m going to leave Seton Hall out of this, as they would have to lose both of their games this week to end up in a tie for the fifth spot, and I’m going to trust them to beat DePaul at home in the final game of the entire league schedule.
That brings us to fifth place Villanova with a record of 10-8 and a three-way tie for sixth place at 9-9.
All of the games involving those four teams are the highlights of the week, and as luck would have it, none of these four are playing each other this week. Let’s just list off the games instead of going one by one and just constantly repeating myself about why each game is important.
Villanova
Wednesday, March 6: at Seton Hall, 5:30pm Central, FS1
Saturday, March 9: vs #10 Creighton, 1:3pm Central, Fox
Providence
Tuesday, March 5: at Georgetown, 6pm Central, FS1
Saturday, March 9: vs #2 Connecticut, 7pm Central, Fox
St. John’s
Tuesday, March 5: at DePaul, 8pm Central, FS1
Saturday, March 9: vs Georgetown, 11am Central, Fox
Xavier
Wednesday, March 6: at Butler, 6pm Central, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 9: vs #8 Marquette, 4pm Central, Fox
I’ll say what we’re all thinking: St. John’s has the inside track here. Remember: The Johnnies are part of the three way tie for sixth place, Villanova has to screw up to open the door for one of the other three to be the #5 seed.
Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!
2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 18
|Date
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Television
|Tuesday, March 5
|Providence at Georgetown
|6:00 PM
|FS1
|St. John's at DePaul
|8:00 PM
|FS1
|Wednesday, March 6
|RV Villanova at Seton Hall
|5:30 PM
|FS1
|Xavier at Butler
|6:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|#2 Connecticut at #8 Marquette
|7:30 PM
|FS1
|Saturday, March 9
|Georgetown at St. John's
|11:00 AM
|Fox
|#10 Creighton at RV Villanova
|1:30 PM
|Fox
|#8 Marquette at Xavier
|4:00 PM
|Fox
|#2 Connecticut at Providence
|7:00 PM
|Fox
|DePaul at Seton Hall
|8:30 PM
|FS1
I didn’t do a table for the women’s schedule this week, only because it’s just the Big East tournament, and we already have a blog post up about it. I’ll repost the schedule here for y’all:
Here’s the full schedule for the tournament, with all times Central.
Friday, March 8 – First Round (FloSports)
Game 1: #8 Butler vs. #9 Providence, 10am
Game 2: #7 Seton Hall vs. #10 DePaul, 12:30pm
Game 3: #6 Georgetown vs. #11 Xavier, 3pm
Saturday, March 9 – Quarterfinals
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #1 UConn, 11am (FS1)
Game 5: #4 Villanova vs. #5 Marquette, 1:30pm (FS2)
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #2 Creighton, 6pm (FS2)
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #3 St. John’s, 8:30pm (FS2)
Sunday, March 10 – Semifinals (FS1)
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1:30pm
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4pm
Monday, March 11 - Final (FS1)
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs Game 9 winner, 6pm
