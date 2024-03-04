Big East What To Watch: Week 18

It’s the final week of the regular season for Big East men’s basketball!

There is a little bit of drama absent, as UConn has already clinched the outright regular season title, Marquette is just playing out the string with Tyler Kolek out with an oblique muscle injury, and Creighton has already clinched a top four finish.

But past that, there is a ton of drama as to who is going to end up with the fifth and final bye to the Big East tournament quarterfinals. I’m going to leave Seton Hall out of this, as they would have to lose both of their games this week to end up in a tie for the fifth spot, and I’m going to trust them to beat DePaul at home in the final game of the entire league schedule.

That brings us to fifth place Villanova with a record of 10-8 and a three-way tie for sixth place at 9-9.

All of the games involving those four teams are the highlights of the week, and as luck would have it, none of these four are playing each other this week. Let’s just list off the games instead of going one by one and just constantly repeating myself about why each game is important.

Villanova

Wednesday, March 6: at Seton Hall, 5:30pm Central, FS1

Saturday, March 9: vs #10 Creighton, 1:3pm Central, Fox

Providence

Tuesday, March 5: at Georgetown, 6pm Central, FS1

Saturday, March 9: vs #2 Connecticut, 7pm Central, Fox

St. John’s

Tuesday, March 5: at DePaul, 8pm Central, FS1

Saturday, March 9: vs Georgetown, 11am Central, Fox

Xavier

Wednesday, March 6: at Butler, 6pm Central, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 9: vs #8 Marquette, 4pm Central, Fox

I’ll say what we’re all thinking: St. John’s has the inside track here. Remember: The Johnnies are part of the three way tie for sixth place, Villanova has to screw up to open the door for one of the other three to be the #5 seed.

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 18 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, March 5 Providence at Georgetown 6:00 PM FS1 St. John's at DePaul 8:00 PM FS1 Wednesday, March 6 RV Villanova at Seton Hall 5:30 PM FS1 Xavier at Butler 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network #2 Connecticut at #8 Marquette 7:30 PM FS1 Saturday, March 9 Georgetown at St. John's 11:00 AM Fox #10 Creighton at RV Villanova 1:30 PM Fox #8 Marquette at Xavier 4:00 PM Fox #2 Connecticut at Providence 7:00 PM Fox DePaul at Seton Hall 8:30 PM FS1

I didn’t do a table for the women’s schedule this week, only because it’s just the Big East tournament, and we already have a blog post up about it. I’ll repost the schedule here for y’all:

Here’s the full schedule for the tournament, with all times Central.

Friday, March 8 – First Round (FloSports)

Game 1: #8 Butler vs. #9 Providence, 10am

Game 2: #7 Seton Hall vs. #10 DePaul, 12:30pm

Game 3: #6 Georgetown vs. #11 Xavier, 3pm

Saturday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. #1 UConn, 11am (FS1)

Game 5: #4 Villanova vs. #5 Marquette, 1:30pm (FS2)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #2 Creighton, 6pm (FS2)

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #3 St. John’s, 8:30pm (FS2)

Sunday, March 10 – Semifinals (FS1)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1:30pm

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4pm

Monday, March 11 - Final (FS1)

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs Game 9 winner, 6pm