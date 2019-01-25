The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Points Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we’re going to talk about women’s lacrosse, and the all-time points chart.

Last season we were tracking Megan Menzuber’s chase against Grace Gabriel’s all-time record of 199 career points. As you can see below, she ended up falling a bit short.

This year, it’s going to be less interesting unless someone goes on a scoring tear to end all scoring tears. Shea Garcia is our #1 name to watch this season. Last year, she posted 20 goals and a career high 10 assists to pull up to 96 points in her career. In relatively quick order, the senior from New York is going to become the 12th Golden Eagle to record 100 career points. That’s pretty neat. Garcia’s upper limit on this chart may be slightly limited, though. Since she’s going into the year with just under 100 points, a career best 40 point season would only move her up to #7 all-time. A 50 point season, something on the level of leading the team in scoring, would get her to fifth. That’s still amazingly great, but playing with so many great scorers up to this point of her career is likely going to keep her in that ballpark.

The same goes for fellow senior Lydia Foust, who had a quiet freshman year back in 2019. Four goals and an assist in your first season is going to end up limiting you on the all-time chart later on, which is why Foust goes into 2022 with 70 career points. The California native has posted at least 30 points in both of the last two seasons — and yes, that means she was actually doing better on a per-game average basis in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign — so it seems likely that she’ll become the 13th golden Eagle to crash past the century mark. Getting into the top 10, well, that will require a 45 point season from Foust. Someone is going to have to score for MU, so it’s definitely possible.

I’m putting Hannah Greving and Leigh Steiner on the list to start the season. Neither one is inside the 15th place mark of 56 career points, but I feel comfortable with both women chasing at least that much down this season. Greving is a junior with 38 career points, while Steiner posted 27 as a redshirt freshman last year. Either way, they’re going to be worth watching heading into 2023, so this is just me doing some preseason work for next season, too.

Here’s what the chart looks like at the start of the 2022 season.