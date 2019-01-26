 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Assists Chart

Expect a lot of changes in the top 10 this season, but this time I mean it.

By Brewtown Andy Updated
/ new
Madison Kane
Madison Kane had nine assists last season to vault herself towards the top 10.
Facebook.com/MarquetteWLax

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

This time around, we’re looking at the women’s lacrosse all-time assists chart.

Assists are a weird stat for women’s lacrosse, or at least they have been under the guidance of head coach Meredith Black. Claire Costanza has the career record with 100, while Cate Soccodato and Amanda Bochniak are #2 and #3 at 89 and 78 respectively. Riley Hill’s 67 career helpers occupy fourth place all time in the Marquette record book, and Megan Menzuber got all the way up to 51 at the end of last season.

And then things drop off a cliff, leaving current MU attacker Shea Garcia in a tie for the ninth most assists in program history with 24. Less than a quarter as many as Costanza is still 10th best in MU history. That’s wild.

As such, it doesn’t take much to go rocketing into the top 10 so who knows who we will see join the quest on the list this season. We know we’ll watch Garcia, as matching the career high of 10 that she recorded last season would move her into seventh place all time by year’s end. We’ll also keep an eye on Lydia Foust, who has 13 career assists, which is 16th best in program history. We can’t ignore Leigh Steiner who put up 10 in her redshirt freshman season last spring. She’s on pace for the sixth most in MU history after just 16 career games.

Marquette’s top three passers combined for 44 assists last season and all three were seniors. You would imagine that those 44 assists are going to come from somewhere this season, so it’s entirely possible that we’ll have to put a new name on the chart by the time March rolls around.

Here’s how the all-time chart looks at the start of the 2022 season.

Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Assists Chart

Rank Player Assists
Rank Player Assists
1 Claire Costanza 100
2 Cate Soccodato 89
3 Amanda Bochniak 78
4 Riley Hill 67
5 Megan Menzuber 51
6 Caroline Steller 37
7 Madison Kane 30
8 Allison Lane 26
9 Grace Gabriel 24
10 Shea Garcia 24
11 Lindsey Hill 18
12 Charlotte McGuire 17
13 Hayley Baas 15
14 Lindsey Willcocks 14
15 Julianna Shearer 13
16 Lydia Foust 13
17 Leigh Steiner 10

In This Stream

The 2020 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Season Preview!

View all 12 stories

More From Anonymous Eagle