The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse All-Time Assists Chart

This time around, we're looking at the women's lacrosse all-time assists chart.

This time around, we’re looking at the women’s lacrosse all-time assists chart.

Assists are a weird stat for women’s lacrosse, or at least they have been under the guidance of head coach Meredith Black. Claire Costanza has the career record with 100, while Cate Soccodato and Amanda Bochniak are #2 and #3 at 89 and 78 respectively. Riley Hill’s 67 career helpers occupy fourth place all time in the Marquette record book, and Megan Menzuber got all the way up to 51 at the end of last season.

And then things drop off a cliff, leaving current MU attacker Shea Garcia in a tie for the ninth most assists in program history with 24. Less than a quarter as many as Costanza is still 10th best in MU history. That’s wild.

As such, it doesn’t take much to go rocketing into the top 10 so who knows who we will see join the quest on the list this season. We know we’ll watch Garcia, as matching the career high of 10 that she recorded last season would move her into seventh place all time by year’s end. We’ll also keep an eye on Lydia Foust, who has 13 career assists, which is 16th best in program history. We can’t ignore Leigh Steiner who put up 10 in her redshirt freshman season last spring. She’s on pace for the sixth most in MU history after just 16 career games.

Marquette’s top three passers combined for 44 assists last season and all three were seniors. You would imagine that those 44 assists are going to come from somewhere this season, so it’s entirely possible that we’ll have to put a new name on the chart by the time March rolls around.

Here’s how the all-time chart looks at the start of the 2022 season.