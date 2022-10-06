Marquette Men’s Soccer Continues On Without A Win

Marquette had a rough go of it in the Philadelphia area on Wednesday afternoon. Even though the Golden Eagles generated 25 shots against 17 for Villanova, including a 13-6 advantage in the first half, and they had eight corner kicks to keep up that top five in the country average, and even forced Wildcats keeper Kent Dickey to make seven saves, five of them in the second half alone, Marquette took the loss, 1-0. MU is now 4-6-1 overall and a winless 0-2-1 in Big East play as they head past the one-third pole in conference play.

Ultimately, the entire match was decided on a Dominic Cyriacks corner kick in the 60th minute. Cyriacks was kicking from the left of the Marquette net, and here’s what we know: The ball went in the net and on the way in, one way or another, it eluded the reach of MU keeper Chandler Hallwood as he leapt to make a play on the ball.

Officially, the goal goes to Viktor Benediktsson on a deflection on the corner kick. The live view of it didn’t make that 100% clear as to whether or not anyone connected on it, and the FloFC replays didn’t help that much either. So, we’ll trust the live people in attendance as to who gets the nod on it.

That’s the goal in the game, but it’s not the end of the story of the match. Beyond a third straight match without a victory to start Big East play and just one goal in 270 minutes against conference foes, Marquette took another loss towards the end of the match. Alex Mirsberger, he of the natural hat trick against Milwaukee just a few weeks ago, racked up a pair of yellow cards past the hour mark of the match. The second one, of course, converts to a red card, and dropping to 10 men for the final four-plus minutes didn’t really impact whether or not Marquette won this contest. However, this does mean that, by rule, Mirsberger will be suspended for MU’s next game, which........

Up Next: ..... is on Saturday afternoon against Providence in Rhode Island. The Friars took a 3-2 loss at Connecticut on Wednesday night to snap a four match unbeaten streak and drop them to 1-1-2 in Big East play and 3-3-4 overall this season. In theory, that sounds like a match that the Golden Eagles could win, but nothing is just given in life.