Volleyball Drops To #19 In The New AVCA Top 25

If we ignore the entire rest of the country, the AVCA top 25 poll voters had to take the following things into account for Monday’s brand new top 25:

#12 Marquette lost to #24 Western Kentucky on a neutral floor

#24 Western Kentucky lost on the road against a Dayton team that wasn’t receiving votes

#12 Marquette beat the Dayton team that beat #24 Western Kentucky and they beat them in the Flyers’ barn.

That and a whole bunch of other things going on this weekend — we’ll get into some of them in a second — led to Marquette dropping to #19 in the new AVCA top 25 this week. MU snagged 428 points in the voting, which was a decent chunk away from #18 Rice at 457, but not that far away from #20 Creighton at 416 points.

We have a new #1 team in the country this week. That is particularly worth mentioning since Wisconsin will be at Fiserv Forum in just over two weeks. The Badgers went 2-0 in their first weekend of action and that earned them 50 first place votes and the right to move up one spot in the rankings after preseason #1 Texas lost one of their first two contests.

Elsewhere in Marquette’s non-conference schedule, Oregon is up three spots to #6, while Pittsburgh is down five spots to #10. Western Kentucky rode their win over MU and their loss to Dayton to #22 in the country, while Kansas and Tennessee both jumped into the top 25 at #23 and #24 respectively after being the first two teams outside the rankings in the preseason poll. The top 25 is wrapped up with Purdue, who dropped from #16 to #25 after taking home losses to both Creighton and Loyola Chicago.

Dayton is in the Receiving Votes department at 34 points to be the unofficial #32 team in the country right now. They’re the only RV team on MU’s slate... at least for the time being.

Marquette will be back in action this weekend when they head out to Lawrence, Kansas, for a pair of contests against ranked opponents. It will be #25 Purdue on Friday at 3pm Central and then host institution #23 Kansas on Saturday at 1pm CT.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.